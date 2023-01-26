WUL schedule is out!
It’s emergency podcast time as Jenna and Sascha break down the freshly released Western Ultimate League schedule for the 2023 season!
Double Overtime: Emergency Pod! WUL Schedule Release!
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
-
Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.
-
Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.
TAGGED: Western Ultimate League (WUL), Colorado Alpenglow, Double Overtime, San Diego Superbloom, Western Ultimate League, WUL
TEAMS: Arizona Sidewinders, Los Angeles Astra, Oregon Onyx, San Francisco Falcons, Seattle Tempest, Utah Wild