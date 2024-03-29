WUL Power Rankings [March 29, 2024]

The first Power Rankings of the 2024 WUL season!
March 29, 2024 by Jenna Weiner in Rankings with 0 comments
WUL Power Rankings
|1
|San Diego Super Bloom
|2
|Colorado Alpenglow
|3
|Utah Wild
|4
|Seattle Tempest
|5
|Arizona Sidewinders
|6
|San Francisco Falcons
Discussion
- Week One’s trio of two-point games didn’t offer much in the way of clarity, so for the season’s first power rankings iteration all of the undefeated teams are buoyed by their wins, and likewise the beaten teams dropped for the moment.
- Among the 1-0 grouping, Super Bloom take top honors for beating Tempest, followed by Alpenglow, windswept winners over the Sidewinders, and Wild, who required a late rally to send their game against the Falcons into overtime.
- The two-time defending champs lead the winless contingent, getting credit for playing the new title favorites close despite turning over half their roster. Southwest duo Arizona and the Bay Area bring up the rear with valiant but losing efforts on the road at altitude.