WUL Power Rankings [March 29, 2024]

The first Power Rankings of the 2024 WUL season!

March 29, 2024 by in Rankings with 0 comments

WUL Power Rankings

Discussion

  • Week One’s trio of two-point games didn’t offer much in the way of clarity, so for the season’s first power rankings iteration all of the undefeated teams are buoyed by their wins, and likewise the beaten teams dropped for the moment.
  • Among the 1-0 grouping, Super Bloom take top honors for beating Tempest, followed by Alpenglow, windswept winners over the Sidewinders, and Wild, who required a late rally to send their game against the Falcons into overtime.
  • The two-time defending champs lead the winless contingent, getting credit for playing the new title favorites close despite turning over half their roster. Southwest duo Arizona and the Bay Area bring up the rear with valiant but losing efforts on the road at altitude.
  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

TAGGED: , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "WUL Power Rankings [March 29, 2024]"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Better Box Score Metrics: WUL Week 1 EDGE
    Subscriber article
  • College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [Mar 28, 2024]
    article with bonus content
  • Northwest Challenge 2024: Tournament Recap (Men’s Div.)
    Subscriber article
  • Better Box Score Metrics: A New Look at Efficiency, Part 2
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now