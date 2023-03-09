The WUL season is finally here!
March 9, 2023 by Jenna Weiner and Sascha Vogel in Podcast with 0 comments
Sascha and Jenna talk PUL Player Sponsorship Program and rosters, then chat with Adriana Withers, the CEO of VC Ultimate. Finally they get to the WUL season preview which kicks off this weekend with the Sidewinder Showdown! Stick around for way too early championship picks!
Double Overtime: PUL PSP, Adriana Withers, WUL Season Preview
