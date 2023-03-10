Deep Look: PUL Rosters, WUL Opener, and Big College Weekends

Another big weekend for the college ultimate!

Charlie and Keith give their takes on the PUL’s 2023 landscape based on the newly announced rosters. Then they are joined by Edward Stephens to talk about a very impactful Smoky Mountain Invite. After recapping Stanford Invite men’s, they dive in to the women’s tournament, and make their WUL picks for the 2023 season.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith go over the first set of USA Ultimate D-I rankings to see who is sitting pretty, who is in danger, and how the bubble is shaping up in the bid race.