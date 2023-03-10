Deep Look: PUL Rosters, WUL Opener, and Big College Weekends

Another big weekend for the college ultimate!

March 10, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith give their takes on the PUL’s 2023 landscape based on the newly announced rosters. Then they are joined by Edward Stephens to talk about a very impactful Smoky Mountain Invite. After recapping Stanford Invite men’s, they dive in to the women’s tournament, and make their WUL picks for the 2023 season.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith go over the first set of USA Ultimate D-I rankings to see who is sitting pretty, who is in danger, and how the bubble is shaping up in the bid race.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

