Double Overtime: WUL Week One!

Recapping the Sidewinder Showdown!

March 16, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Sascha and Jenna break down the first week of the WUL season at the Sidewinders Showdown as well as the LA Astra falling to the new and improved San Francisco Falcons.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

Double Overtime: WUL Week One!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

  2. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

TAGGED: , , , , ,

TEAMS: , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Double Overtime: WUL Week One!"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Out the Back: BYU vs. USAU
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look: Stanford Invite Women’s with Jenna Weiner and Centex Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Rapid Reax: WACO
    Subscriber podcast
  • North Carolina vs. Colorado (Women’s Final)
    Video for full subscribers
    • Subscribe Now