Double Overtime: WUL Week One!

Recapping the Sidewinder Showdown!
Sascha and Jenna break down the first week of the WUL season at the Sidewinders Showdown as well as the LA Astra falling to the new and improved San Francisco Falcons.
Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.
Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.
Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.
