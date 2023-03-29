Universe Point: Pittsburgh vs. BYU

Which top ranked team will get the win?

Florida Warm Up was the standard raucous affair, featuring some of the best men’s teams in the country in a fun format that ensures we see some of the juiciest matchups all weekend long. Day 1’s marquee bout featured two top 5 programs and potential Player of the Year candidates. The end of this game is certainly not one to miss!

