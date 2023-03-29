Universe Point: Pittsburgh vs. BYU

Which top ranked team will get the win?

March 29, 2023 by in Video with 0 comments

Florida Warm Up was the standard raucous affair, featuring some of the best men’s teams in the country in a fun format that ensures we see some of the juiciest matchups all weekend long. Day 1’s marquee bout featured two top 5 programs and potential Player of the Year candidates. The end of this game is certainly not one to miss!

Universe Point: Pittsburgh vs. BYU | Men’s Match Play

To watch the rest of our club games in full, check out our subscription options!

  1. Aidan Shapiro-Leighton
    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in Boston. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

