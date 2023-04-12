Deep Look: D-I Bid Drama, Small Ball

Surprises in the bid situation!

April 12, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith tackle the spicy bid situation, breaking down what happened and potential causes and fixes. They also talk about Philadelphia Surge’s big opening win and bid memes.

Deep Look: D-I Bid Drama, Small Ball

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith walk down memory lane to go over some of the most dramatic moments in USAU’s bid allocation history.

Bonus Content for Deep Look: D-I Bid Drama, Small Ball is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Deep Look: D-I Bid Drama, Small Ball"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Deep Look: D-I Bid Drama, Small Ball
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Out the Back: Past Bid Drama
    Subscriber podcast
  • Inside the Circle: Music City Open Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [April 7, 2023]
    article with bonus content
    • Subscribe Now