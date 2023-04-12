Surprises in the bid situation!
April 12, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith tackle the spicy bid situation, breaking down what happened and potential causes and fixes. They also talk about Philadelphia Surge’s big opening win and bid memes.
Deep Look: D-I Bid Drama, Small Ball
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith walk down memory lane to go over some of the most dramatic moments in USAU’s bid allocation history.
Bonus Content for Deep Look: D-I Bid Drama, Small Ball is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!