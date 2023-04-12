Deep Look: D-I Bid Drama, Small Ball

Surprises in the bid situation!

Charlie and Keith tackle the spicy bid situation, breaking down what happened and potential causes and fixes. They also talk about Philadelphia Surge’s big opening win and bid memes.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith walk down memory lane to go over some of the most dramatic moments in USAU’s bid allocation history.