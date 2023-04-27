WUL & PUL Power Rankings [April 27, 2023]

April 27, 2023 by Jenna Weiner in Rankings with 0 comments
WUL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|Seattle Tempest
|-
|1
|2
|San Diego Super Bloom
|-
|2
|3
|Utah Wild
|+1
|4
|4
|San Francisco Falcons
|+4
|8
|5
|Colorado Alpenglow
|-2
|3
|6
|Arizona Sidewinders
|-
|6
|7
|Oregon Onyx
|-2
|5
|8
|Los Angeles Astra
|-1
|7
WUL Discussion
- While Seattle and San Diego remained at the top, Utah moves up into a solid third place after their 2-0 homestand against San Francisco and Los Angeles.
- The Falcons did just enough out in Utah to put themselves in a position to win at home to advance to Championship Weekend, and that earned them the nod over two teams they have wins against in Colorado and Arizona.
- As the first team eliminated from Championship Weekend contention, Astra sink to the bottom of the standings, with a tough SoCal showdown still to come in week nine against Super Bloom to wrap up their season.
PUL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|DC Shadow
|-
|1
|2
|Philadelphia Surge
|-
|2
|3
|New York Gridlock
|-
|3
|4
|Minnesota Strike
|+1
|5
|5
|Raleigh Radiance
|-1
|4
|6
|Portland Rising
|-
|6
|7
|Austin Torch
|-
|7
|8
|Atlanta Soul
|+4
|12
|9
|Nashville Nightshade
|-1
|8
|10
|Columbus Pride
|-1
|9
|11
|Indianapolis Red
|-1
|10
|12
|Milwaukee Monarchs
|-1
|11
PUL Discussion
- With two road wins to open their 2023 season, Minnesota swaps spots with Raleigh, though a tighter than expected margin in Strike’s win against Atlanta tempers their 2-0 start.
- The aforementioned close loss to Strike helps Soul emerge from the league standings basement, and Atlanta now finds themselves sandwiched between two of their divisional rivals in Austin and Nashville.