WUL & PUL Power Rankings [April 27, 2023]

Philadelphia Surge with their home crowd after their 2023 regular season game against the New York Gridlock. Photo: Marshall Lian — UltiPhotos.com

WUL Power Rankings

WUL Discussion

  • While Seattle and San Diego remained at the top, Utah moves up into a solid third place after their 2-0 homestand against San Francisco and Los Angeles.
  • The Falcons did just enough out in Utah to put themselves in a position to win at home to advance to Championship Weekend, and that earned them the nod over two teams they have wins against in Colorado and Arizona.
  • As the first team eliminated from Championship Weekend contention, Astra sink to the bottom of the standings, with a tough SoCal showdown still to come in week nine against Super Bloom to wrap up their season.

PUL Power Rankings

PUL Discussion

  • With two road wins to open their 2023 season, Minnesota swaps spots with Raleigh, though a tighter than expected margin in Strike’s win against Atlanta tempers their 2-0 start.
  • The aforementioned close loss to Strike helps Soul emerge from the league standings basement, and Atlanta now finds themselves sandwiched between two of their divisional rivals in Austin and Nashville.
