2023 All-Region Discussion Threads

All aboard the hype train!

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

It’s time to make a name for your outstanding teammates and tell us about who deserves to win 2023 USA Ultimate All-Region, All-Freshmen, and Coaching awards this year in the discussion threads on the Ultiworld Forums.

Nobody can see everyone play, but there are many deserving players at lesser-known schools. We hope these threads can facilitate a conversation about the best players — regardless of hype — in every division of every region. Take it from here.

New to the forums? Here’s how to create an account, write a post, and understand trust levels. Here is some background information. Here is a video tutorial series (Logging In, Navigating, Settings and Badges, Leveling Up).

ATLANTIC COAST

Men’s (Division I)

Women’s (Division I)

Men’s (Division III)

Women’s (Division III)

GREAT LAKES

Men’s (Division I)

Women’s (Division I)

Men’s (Division III)

Women’s (Division III)

METRO EAST

Men’s (Division I)

Women’s (Division I)

Men’s (Division III)

Women’s (Division III)

NEW ENGLAND

Men’s (Division I)

Women’s (Division I)

Men’s (Division III)

Women’s (Division III)

NORTH CENTRAL

Men’s (Division I)

Women’s (Division I)

Men’s (Division III)

Women’s (Division III)

NORTHWEST

Men’s (Division I)

Women’s (Division I)

Men’s (Division III)

Women’s (Division III)

OHIO VALLEY

Men’s (Division I)

Women’s (Division I)

Men’s (Division III)

Women’s (Division III)

SOUTH CENTRAL

Men’s (Division I)

Women’s (Division I)

Men’s (Division III)

Women’s (Division III)

SOUTHEAST

Men’s (Division I)

Women’s (Division I)

Men’s (Division III)

Women’s (Division III)

SOUTHWEST

Men’s (Division I)

Women’s (Division I)

Men’s (Division III)

Women’s (Division III)

DEVELOPMENTAL

Men’s

Women’s