Great Performances: Josie Gillett

May 15, 2023 by in News with 0 comments

Some games are dominated by great players. We are introducing a new series called “Great Performances” to highlight players who made an impact for their team with impressive stat lines.

In honor of the upcoming DIII College Championships, we’re kicking off this series with one of the most impressive individual performances we’ve caught on camera. Josie Gillett of Bates College tallied 14 assists and 4 blocks vs. St. Olaf at the 2018 DIII College Championships! Check it out:

To watch this and the rest of our games in full, check out our Video Library!

  1. Lindsay Soo
    Lindsay Soo

    Lindsay Soo is a contributor for Ultiworld based in North Carolina. They have been playing competitively since 2012 and coaching since 2018. Her experience ranges from D-III and D-I college to Club, Semi-Professional and International competition. On Twitter and Instagram @soonami14, @soo_digital_media

