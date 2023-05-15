Great Performances: Josie Gillett

Some games are dominated by great players. We are introducing a new series called “Great Performances” to highlight players who made an impact for their team with impressive stat lines.

In honor of the upcoming DIII College Championships, we’re kicking off this series with one of the most impressive individual performances we’ve caught on camera. Josie Gillett of Bates College tallied 14 assists and 4 blocks vs. St. Olaf at the 2018 DIII College Championships! Check it out:

