The Kenyon Serfs and Elon Big Fat Bomb filled their Saturday at FCS D-III Tune Up with tight matchups as they challenged themselves against a field full of nationals hopefuls. Both sides kept the trend rolling in the first round Sunday, running stride for stride until the very end, setting up this Universe Point finish!

Universe Point: Kenyon vs. Elon

