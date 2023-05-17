Universe Point: Kenyon vs. Elon

Get hyped for D-III Nationals this weekend!

May 17, 2023 by in Video with 0 comments

The Kenyon Serfs and Elon Big Fat Bomb filled their Saturday at FCS D-III Tune Up with tight matchups as they challenged themselves against a field full of nationals hopefuls. Both sides kept the trend rolling in the first round Sunday, running stride for stride until the very end, setting up this Universe Point finish!

Universe Point: Kenyon vs. Elon

To watch the rest of our college games in full, check out our subscription options!

