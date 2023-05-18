Universe Point: Georgia vs. Brown

An early test for Nationals hopefuls

May 18, 2023 by in Video with 0 comments

We’re in the final stretch of the college season leading into nationals – so we’re celebrating by giving you a Universe Point video every day!

Much of the East Coast’s elite women’s teams collided in Martinsville, VA for the Commonwealth Cup. Brown Shiver showed their talent early on with wins over Michigan and Yale and a close loss to Pitt. Georgia Athena struggled early on but found their groove in the afternoon, setting up a tight match in the final round of pool play that went to Universe Point.

Universe Point: Georgia vs. Brown | Women’s Pool Play

To watch the rest of our college games in full, check out our subscription options!

  1. Aidan Shapiro-Leighton
    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in Boston. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

