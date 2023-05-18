An early test for Nationals hopefuls
May 18, 2023 by Aidan Shapiro-Leighton in Video with 0 comments
We’re in the final stretch of the college season leading into nationals – so we’re celebrating by giving you a Universe Point video every day!
Much of the East Coast’s elite women’s teams collided in Martinsville, VA for the Commonwealth Cup. Brown Shiver showed their talent early on with wins over Michigan and Yale and a close loss to Pitt. Georgia Athena struggled early on but found their groove in the afternoon, setting up a tight match in the final round of pool play that went to Universe Point.
Universe Point: Georgia vs. Brown | Women’s Pool Play
