Universe Point: Air Force vs. Xavier

D-III Nationals begins tomorrow!

May 19, 2023 by in Video with 0 comments

What a tournament FCS D-III Tune Up was – four Universe Point finishes in seven streamed games, capped off by this final matchup between Air Force Afterburn and Xavier BLOB. Both squads struggled against elite competition at this event, but found an event match in the final round as they looked to cap off their weekend on a high note.

To watch the rest of our college games in full, check out our subscription options!

  Aidan Shapiro-Leighton
    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in Boston. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

