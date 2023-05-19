Universe Point: Air Force vs. Xavier

D-III Nationals begins tomorrow!

What a tournament FCS D-III Tune Up was – four Universe Point finishes in seven streamed games, capped off by this final matchup between Air Force Afterburn and Xavier BLOB. Both squads struggled against elite competition at this event, but found an event match in the final round as they looked to cap off their weekend on a high note.

