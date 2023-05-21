90-50-10 Predictions for D-III Bracket Play (Women’s)

A near certainty, a coin-flip call, and a long shot on the eve of D-III bracket play

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

The format is simple: three predictions, a near certainty (90%), a coin flip (50%), and a long shot (10%). I have my predictions (and encourage you to make your own!) and will be walking through them here.