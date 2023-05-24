Double Overtime: Stats, Stats, Stats!

An in-depth look at WUL stats!

May 24, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Jenna and Sascha interview Ben Sadis and Ryan Kindell of the WUL stats team talking about the league’s statistics and the upcoming fantasy game for WUL Championship Weekend.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

  2. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

