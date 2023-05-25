Here Are the 32 Teams Going to the 2023 HSNI

22 days to HSNI!

May 25, 2023 by in News with 0 comments

The field for the 2023 High School National Invite is set!

For the first time ever, the tournament will feature a full 32 teams. Last year, 16 boys and 15 girls teams attended; this year, the girls division has filled to 16 teams for the first time. The schedule and more information will be out next week.

Here are the teams competing (and their current Power Ranking):

Boys

#1 Eastside Prep
#3 South Eugene
#4 Nathan Hale
#5 Green Canyon
#6 Lone Peak
#7 Lincoln
#8 Northwest
#9 Cleveland
#10 Jordan
#11 Montclair
#12 Summit
#13 Jackson Reed
#14 Edina
#16 Columbia
#20 Pennsbury
#21 Amherst

Girls

#1 Roosevelt
#2 Lincoln
#3 South Eugene
#5 Nathan Hale
#8 Cleveland
#9 Newton North
#10 Northwest
#11 Green Canyon
#12 Lower Merion
#13 Four Rivers
#15 SAAS
#16 Edina
#17 Lone Peak
#19 Garfield
#20 Summit
#23 Madison

