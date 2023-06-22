Deep Look: HSNI Recap, Radiance Win PUL

PUL shocker and high energy at HSNI!

Charlie and Keith wipe the egg off their face and talk about how Raleigh conquered the PUL Championship Weekend. Then they look at the pair of repeat winners at HSNI and talk about the event as a whole and the stars of tomorrow.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith go over a listener idea for a way to make Nationals games feel more meaningful. Then they each offer their power rankings for if the WUL and PUL combined.