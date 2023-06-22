Deep Look: HSNI Recap, Radiance Win PUL

PUL shocker and high energy at HSNI!

June 22, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith wipe the egg off their face and talk about how Raleigh conquered the PUL Championship Weekend. Then they look at the pair of repeat winners at HSNI and talk about the event as a whole and the stars of tomorrow.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith go over a listener idea for a way to make Nationals games feel more meaningful. Then they each offer their power rankings for if the WUL and PUL combined.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

