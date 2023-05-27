Deep Look: D-I Nationals Day 2 Recap

The top storylines from Friday in Mason.

Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor went live in the Ultiworld Discord and brought on Edward Stephens and Jenna Weiner to react to the Day 1 action at the 2023 D-I College Championships!

Deep Look: D-I Nationals Day 2 Recap

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps