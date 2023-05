The 2023 D-III Championship Games Are Now on YouTube

The best teams in D-III face off for the championship!

The 2023 Division III College Championships title games are now available to watch for free on Ultiworld’s YouTube channel!

In the women’s final, #1 Middlebury takes on #2 Carleton Eclipse:

Middlebury vs. Carleton Eclipse

In the men’s final, #1 Colorado College faces off against #3 Middlebury:

Colorado College vs. Middlebury