Deep Look: PUL Picks Gridlock, WUL Champs, and More D-I Mailbag

PUL Post-Season Drama and College Mailbag!

June 7, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith give their thoughts on the PUL’s selection committee choosing the Gridlock for the wild card playoff spot over the Surge. They also recap WUL Championship Weekend, and then go to the college world to announce the D-I Player of the Year finalists and pull a few more Qs out the bag.

Deep Look: PUL Pick Gridlock, WUL Champs, and More D-I Mailbag

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

This week’s Out the Back is coming soon!

Bonus Content for Deep Look: PUL Picks Gridlock, WUL Champs, and More D-I Mailbag is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , , ,

EVENTS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Deep Look: PUL Picks Gridlock, WUL Champs, and More D-I Mailbag"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • UNC Wilmington vs. South Carolina (Men’s 2nd Place Quarterfinal)
    Video for full subscribers
  • American vs. NC State (Women’s 2nd Place Semifinal)
    Video for full subscribers
  • Deep Look: PUL Picks Gridlock, WUL Champs, and More D-I Mailbag
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Same As It Ever Was (v2)
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now