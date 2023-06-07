Deep Look: PUL Picks Gridlock, WUL Champs, and More D-I Mailbag

PUL Post-Season Drama and College Mailbag!
June 7, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith give their thoughts on the PUL’s selection committee choosing the Gridlock for the wild card playoff spot over the Surge. They also recap WUL Championship Weekend, and then go to the college world to announce the D-I Player of the Year finalists and pull a few more Qs out the bag.
Deep Look: PUL Pick Gridlock, WUL Champs, and More D-I Mailbag
