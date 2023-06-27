2023 WFDF Under-24 World Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

70 games will be streamed!

We are less than a week away from the WFDF 2023 Under-24 World Championships! 45 teams across three divisions will compete for gold in Nottingham, UK, in the first U24 event since the pandemic.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action next week from the UK. Follow along on the U24 Worlds Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the week.

More U24 World Championships Coverage Than Ever

In partnership with WFDF, we are broadcasting more games than ever before at this year’s U24 World Championships! At least 70 games will be broadcasted from three different showcase pitches at the University of Nottingham. All of the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will be streamed.

The U24 commentary team is comprised of six veterans of European and international play-by-play and analysis: Lorcán Murray, Hannah Pendlebury, Geegee Morrison, Liam Grant, Benjy Rees, and Rachel Douglas.

How to Watch

There are two primary ways to get access to the U24 livestreams: with an Ultiworld subscription or an Event Pack.

Here are the specific options:

Standard/Full Subscription ($12.99/mo): Access to streams from Fields 1 & 2 [and many other Ultiworld benefits]

[and many other Ultiworld benefits] All-Access/Plus Subscription ($19.99/mo): Access to streams from Fields 1, 2, & 3 [and many other Ultiworld benefits]

[and many other Ultiworld benefits] U24 Event Pack ($16.99, one time charge): Access to streams from Fields 1, 2, & 3

U24 Finals Pack ($8.99, one time charge): Access to the three tournament finals on July 8th

Please note that Fields 1 & 2 are full showcase streams featuring multiple cameras and commentary; Field 3 features a single camera bonus stream with natural sound only.

All livestreams will be immediately available as VOD; subscribers have access to the games for as long as they are subscribed. Event Pack and Finals Pack purchasers will have lifetime access to the U24 games in their Pack.

Current Standard/Full subscribers can upgrade their plan to All-Access/Plus and only pay the difference in the monthly/annual price.

Select Country Discounts

Later this week, Event Pack access in select countries — Colombia, India, and the Philippines — will be discounted to $4.99. Users from those countries will need to have a payment method with an address from that country saved in their Ultiworld account to automatically receive the discounted price.

This is a pilot program with room to expand to include more countries in the future.

Are There Free Streams from U24 Worlds?

Yes, there are daily free games from Sunday to Friday at U24 Worlds! Here is the schedule of games that will be broadcasted on the Ultiworld YouTube channel (* notes games also available on the Olympic Channel):

Sunday, July 2nd, 3 PM: Japan vs. Great Britain (Mixed)

Monday, July 3rd, 11 AM: New Zealand vs. China (Open)

Tuesday, July 4th, 9 AM: Australia vs. China (Women’s)

Wednesday, July 5th, 11 AM: 1B v. 1D (Mixed Power Pool)

Thursday, July 6th, 1 PM: Quarterfinal (Women’s)*

Thursday, July 6th, 3 PM: Quarterfinal (Open)*

Friday, July 7th, 9 AM: Semifinal (Mixed)*

Full U24 Broadcast Schedule