Double Overtime: The WUL’s New Executive Director, Megan Andrews

A conversation with Felicia Yang and Megan Andrews!

June 30, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Jenna and Sascha sit down with the outgoing and incoming Executive Directors of the Western Ultimate League, Felicia Yang and Megan Andrews. They discuss where the league has been and where it might go next, and Andrews’ vision for their time as the new WUL Executive Director.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

Double Overtime: The WUL's New Executive Director, Megan Andrews

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

  2. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

