Double Overtime: The WUL’s New Executive Director, Megan Andrews

A conversation with Felicia Yang and Megan Andrews!

Jenna and Sascha sit down with the outgoing and incoming Executive Directors of the Western Ultimate League, Felicia Yang and Megan Andrews. They discuss where the league has been and where it might go next, and Andrews’ vision for their time as the new WUL Executive Director.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

Double Overtime: The WUL’s New Executive Director, Megan Andrews

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.