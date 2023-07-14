Deep Look: U24 Wrap-Up, AUDL Playoff Picture, and Pro Elite Challenge Talk

National teams, club play, AUDL!

Charlie and Keith have a lot to touch on this week! They talk about USA’s U24 sweep and the most impressive players at the tournament, check how the AUDL playoff picture is shaping up, and recap PEC West and preview PEC East.

Deep Look: U24 Wrap-Up, AUDL Playoff Picture, and Pro Elite Challenge Talk

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Look out for this week’s Out the Back Subscriber-only bonus segment coming soon!

The bonus segments are also included alongside Sideline Talk, our subscriber-only podcast, which you can add to your favorite podcasting app using your private RSS feed. Find this URL under Podcast Settings on your My Settings page and enter it into iTunes or any other podcast app to automatically check each day for new episodes.