Deep Look: U24 Wrap-Up, AUDL Playoff Picture, and Pro Elite Challenge Talk

National teams, club play, AUDL!

July 14, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith have a lot to touch on this week! They talk about USA’s U24 sweep and the most impressive players at the tournament, check how the AUDL playoff picture is shaping up, and recap PEC West and preview PEC East.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Look out for this week’s Out the Back Subscriber-only bonus segment coming soon!

The bonus segments are also included alongside Sideline Talk, our subscriber-only podcast, which you can add to your favorite podcasting app using your private RSS feed. Find this URL under Podcast Settings on your My Settings page and enter it into iTunes or any other podcast app to automatically check each day for new episodes.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

