July 27, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith get right into Oakland missing the AUDL Playoffs and look ahead to the upcoming AUDL Wild Card Weekend. Then they chat a little about the USAU Masters Championships and make their picks for SFI East. Lastly, they hit on title repeat chances in the Question of the Week.
Deep Look: AUDL Playoff Preview, Masters and SFI East
In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie and Keith talk about the AUDL Championship Weekend to come: who is the second favorite? What’s the path look like for underdogs? And who are they actually picking?
