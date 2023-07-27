Deep Look: AUDL Playoff Preview, Masters and SFI East

The AUDL Playoffs are here!

Charlie and Keith get right into Oakland missing the AUDL Playoffs and look ahead to the upcoming AUDL Wild Card Weekend. Then they chat a little about the USAU Masters Championships and make their picks for SFI East. Lastly, they hit on title repeat chances in the Question of the Week.

In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie and Keith talk about the AUDL Championship Weekend to come: who is the second favorite? What’s the path look like for underdogs? And who are they actually picking?