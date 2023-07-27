Deep Look: AUDL Playoff Preview, Masters and SFI East

The AUDL Playoffs are here!

July 27, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith get right into Oakland missing the AUDL Playoffs and look ahead to the upcoming AUDL Wild Card Weekend. Then they chat a little about the USAU Masters Championships and make their picks for SFI East. Lastly, they hit on title repeat chances in the Question of the Week.

In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie and Keith talk about the AUDL Championship Weekend to come: who is the second favorite? What’s the path look like for underdogs? And who are they actually picking?

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

