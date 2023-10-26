Deep Look: Rowan McDonnell and Headlines from Club Nationals

Big takeaways from the 2023 Club Championships!

October 26, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith go over the top stories from each division at the club Championships, like Brute Squad and Shame’s runs and the controversy in the men’s division. Truck Stop’s Rowan McDonnell stops by to talk titles, asterisks, and his team’s stellar offense.

In this week’s Out the Back, Rowan takes to the hot seat to field all manner of questions from the guys. Who would he want on his side on universe point? Could he have kept Ironside together? What are the keys to growing the sport? He answers those and more!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

