Deep Look: Rowan McDonnell and Headlines from Club Nationals

Big takeaways from the 2023 Club Championships!
October 26, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith go over the top stories from each division at the club Championships, like Brute Squad and Shame’s runs and the controversy in the men’s division. Truck Stop’s Rowan McDonnell stops by to talk titles, asterisks, and his team’s stellar offense.
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In this week’s Out the Back, Rowan takes to the hot seat to field all manner of questions from the guys. Who would he want on his side on universe point? Could he have kept Ironside together? What are the keys to growing the sport? He answers those and more!
