Deep Look: US Open Preview, AUDL Wild Card Recap

Wild weekends for the AUDL and SFI East!

August 2, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith talk about the upset-filled AUDL Wild Card weekend. Then they turn their attention to Club, where the upsets continued at SFI East and they preview the US Open. They also talk a bit about who to watch at YCC!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie and Keith have more mailbag Qs for the upcoming US Open. Which international teams do they wish were coming? Which teams have the most to prove? And more!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

