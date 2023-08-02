Deep Look: US Open Preview, AUDL Wild Card Recap

Wild weekends for the AUDL and SFI East!
August 2, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith talk about the upset-filled AUDL Wild Card weekend. Then they turn their attention to Club, where the upsets continued at SFI East and they preview the US Open. They also talk a bit about who to watch at YCC!
Deep Look: AUDL Playoff Preview, Masters and SFI East
In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie and Keith have more mailbag Qs for the upcoming US Open. Which international teams do they wish were coming? Which teams have the most to prove? And more!
