Huckin’ Eh: CUC Senior LIVE Draw, CUC Disqualification, Masters Recap, SFI East

Find out the CUC Senior Seeding!

Recaps, Live Draws, and Scandal, oh my!

Did Ultimate Canada actually give Theo and Danie exclusive access to the CUC senior live draw? Well, yes… yes they did. Follow along with Ultimate Canada competition director Andrew Portwine as we go through the whole process of how the pools are made. Before that in the news, Theo and Danie discuss SFI East, preview the upcoming US Open and do a huge recap of CUC Masters. Also, you know Danie and Theo love the spice and this episode has plenty from talking about spirit issues at CUC Masters to teams being dropped from senior CUC. You DO NOT want to miss this episode!

