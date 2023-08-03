Huckin’ Eh: CUC Senior LIVE Draw, CUC Disqualification, Masters Recap, SFI East

Find out the CUC Senior Seeding!

August 3, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Recaps, Live Draws, and Scandal, oh my!

Did Ultimate Canada actually give Theo and Danie exclusive access to the CUC senior live draw? Well, yes… yes they did. Follow along with Ultimate Canada competition director Andrew Portwine as we go through the whole process of how the pools are made. Before that in the news, Theo and Danie discuss SFI East, preview the upcoming US Open and do a huge recap of CUC Masters. Also, you know Danie and Theo love the spice and this episode has plenty from talking about spirit issues at CUC Masters to teams being dropped from senior CUC. You DO NOT want to miss this episode!

  Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

  Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email ([email protected]) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

