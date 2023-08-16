Deep Look: AUDL Divisional Recap, Sol’s Kyle Henke, ESC Preview

Austin's big time upset and ESC!

Charlie and Keith are joined by Austin Sol’s Kyle Henke to talk about his team’s playoff run. They also break down the AUDL divisional round and make their Elite-Select Challenge picks. Plus, a very special surprise from Charlie…

In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie and Keith look at the 2023 Ultimate Hall of Fame class to find their locks and examine the cases of the finalists. Plus, they consider how we judge the mixed division when it comes to the Hall.