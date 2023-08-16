Austin's big time upset and ESC!
August 16, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith are joined by Austin Sol’s Kyle Henke to talk about his team’s playoff run. They also break down the AUDL divisional round and make their Elite-Select Challenge picks. Plus, a very special surprise from Charlie…
Deep Look: AUDL Divisional Recap, Sol’s Kyle Henke, ESC Preview
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie and Keith look at the 2023 Ultimate Hall of Fame class to find their locks and examine the cases of the finalists. Plus, they consider how we judge the mixed division when it comes to the Hall.
Bonus Content for Deep Look: AUDL Divisional Recap, Sol’s Kyle Henke, ESC Preview is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!