Deep Look: AUDL Divisional Recap, Sol’s Kyle Henke, ESC Preview

Austin's big time upset and ESC!

August 16, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith are joined by Austin Sol’s Kyle Henke to talk about his team’s playoff run. They also break down the AUDL divisional round and make their Elite-Select Challenge picks. Plus, a very special surprise from Charlie…

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie and Keith look at the 2023 Ultimate Hall of Fame class to find their locks and examine the cases of the finalists. Plus, they consider how we judge the mixed division when it comes to the Hall.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

