Mailbag: Empire Dominance, Ben Jagt, PUL/WUL Merger, Canada Decline

August 17, 2023 by in Opinion with 0 comments
New York Empire’s Ben Jagt. Photo: AUDL

You can email me anytime at [email protected] with questions, comments, ideas — whatever you’ve got.

Q: Where does Ben Jagt rank for best big man of all time?

– Tanner J.

A: Ben Jagt is coming off a historically great cutting performance for the New York Empire in their dismantling of the AUDL’s second best team in the DC Breeze. He set an AUDL record for receiving yards (687), tallying an absurd 8 goals and 3 assists along with over 800 yards of total offense. It’s going to be one of the best EDGE scores of the season, possibly of all-time. And he did all that as a replacement for Jeff Babbitt on the O-line!

Mailbag: Empire Dominance, Ben Jagt, PUL/WUL Merger, Canada Decline is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,

TEAMS: , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Mailbag: Empire Dominance, Ben Jagt, PUL/WUL Merger, Canada Decline"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • US Open 2023: Three Women’s Division Takeaways
    Subscriber article
  • Mailbag: Empire Dominance, Ben Jagt, PUL/WUL Merger, Canada Decline
    Subscriber article
  • Tower vs. Lotus (Mixed Pool Play)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Deep Look: AUDL Divisional Recap, Sol’s Kyle Henke, ESC Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now

    Follow @UltiworldDeals on Twitter