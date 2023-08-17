Mailbag: Empire Dominance, Ben Jagt, PUL/WUL Merger, Canada Decline

August 17, 2023 by Charlie Eisenhood in Opinion with 0 comments
Q: Where does Ben Jagt rank for best big man of all time?
– Tanner J.
A: Ben Jagt is coming off a historically great cutting performance for the New York Empire in their dismantling of the AUDL’s second best team in the DC Breeze. He set an AUDL record for receiving yards (687), tallying an absurd 8 goals and 3 assists along with over 800 yards of total offense. It’s going to be one of the best EDGE scores of the season, possibly of all-time. And he did all that as a replacement for Jeff Babbitt on the O-line!
