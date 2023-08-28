Best Tweets from AUDL Championship Weekend

We know who won the AUDL, but who won the internet?

August 28, 2023 by in Opinion with 0 comments

Twitter (no, I’m not calling it X) is still here…somehow. While there was a big crowd at TCO Stadium watching live in person, an even larger collection of the ultimate community gathered on our favorite social media app to experience the Empire’s dominance together. Here are the best tweets from New York’s annual collection of a large trophy and $20,000 worth of crypto that may or may not be real.

Daniel Ferriter is technically a player for the Dallas Legion. The Wind Chill have been surprisingly successful running the pick-up style trick play known as the Snake in the Grass, and did so successfully against the Shred in their semifinal.


TCO Stadium, where Championship Weekend was held, is under the flight path of many incoming jets to nearby MSP Airport.


Kyra Khorojnikova is a player for the Utah Wild, and this tweet is a timely spin on a Best Tweets original.


The account runner for @socialclubulti, @styrojeff, is a Texas based ultimate player. The AUDL gameday live set featured Alex Atkins, famously of the Boulder Lotus team that upset Austin Doublewide including many Austin Sol players in 2021, and Tuba Benson-Jaja, the coach of the Atlanta Hustle who the Sol upset just a few weeks ago to make it to Championship Weekend.


While on the topic of Alex Atkins and regional rivals…


Lev Gerstle is a Hawai’i based ultimate player.


After a dismal performance by South and West teams against New York, East Division teams are surely thrilled they went 0-10 against New York this season, losing by an average of just six goals per game.


Laura Osterlund is a Minnesota-based ultimate player. The Jagt club making triple spike signs is next level fandom.


Another gem from Laura. Salt Lake must have used all of their comeback magic on Joel Clutton’s buzzer beating tip in the semifinal, and could not conjure enough to score seven points in thirty seconds to tie the game.

