Deep Look: Pro Champs Recap, Mizener and Barnett

Chat with the Pro Champs, Champs!

Charlie and Keith break down the absolutely game-changing results of the Pro Championships. Raleigh Phoenix’s Bridget Mizener and Alex Barnett come through to talk about winning the tournament and the season. Plus Charlie has some fast food takes!

Deep Look: Pro Champs Recap, Mizener and Barnett

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie examines the Club Dynasty Draft that Keith ran with other Ultiworld staff. Which picks will help win the most club titles over the next 10 years?