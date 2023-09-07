Chat with the Pro Champs, Champs!
September 7, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith break down the absolutely game-changing results of the Pro Championships. Raleigh Phoenix’s Bridget Mizener and Alex Barnett come through to talk about winning the tournament and the season. Plus Charlie has some fast food takes!
Deep Look: Pro Champs Recap, Mizener and Barnett
In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie examines the Club Dynasty Draft that Keith ran with other Ultiworld staff. Which picks will help win the most club titles over the next 10 years?
