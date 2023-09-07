Deep Look: Pro Champs Recap, Mizener and Barnett

Chat with the Pro Champs, Champs!

September 7, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith break down the absolutely game-changing results of the Pro Championships. Raleigh Phoenix’s Bridget Mizener and Alex Barnett come through to talk about winning the tournament and the season. Plus Charlie has some fast food takes!

Deep Look: Pro Champs Recap, Mizener and Barnett

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie examines the Club Dynasty Draft that Keith ran with other Ultiworld staff. Which picks will help win the most club titles over the next 10 years?

Bonus Content for Deep Look: Pro Champs Recap, Mizener and Barnett is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , , , , , , ,

EVENTS:

TEAMS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Deep Look: Pro Champs Recap, Mizener and Barnett"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Wild Card vs. Loco (Mixed Pool Play)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Loco vs. Mixtape (Mixed Semifinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Huck and Hope: Episode 4 – The Desolation of the Rochester Dragons
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huck and Hope: Episode 4 – The Desolation of the Rochester Dragons
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now

    Follow @UltiworldDeals on Twitter