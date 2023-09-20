Huck and Hope: Episode 5 – Let’s Go

Check out episode 5 of Huck and Hope!

The first two episodes of Huck and Hope are out now, free on Youtube! The remainder of the show will be released weekly and you can access with any Ultiworld subscription in the Huck and Hope subscriber-only feed.

On the penultimate episode of Huck and Hope, Pat and Brian look at the large cultural forces at play that have transitioned the ultimate community from where it was before the AUDL and the Dragons existed to where we are now. In particular, they look at how one controversial figure represented what the sport became, what it rejected, and what value it really had to the rest of the world. It’s time to talk about Brodie Smith.

If you’d like to contact us about the show, you can email us with questions and comments at [email protected].