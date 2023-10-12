More Deep Look Mailbag ahead of the Club Championships!
October 12, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie & Keith touch on how the new slate of sports for the Los Angeles Olympics compare to ultimate before cracking open the mailbag. Topics range from darkhorse title contenders to best top select teams.
Deep Look: Post-Regionals Club Mailbag, New Olympic Sports
In this week’s Out the Back, after losing to the subscribers in the Regionals Picks contest, Charlie & Keith discuss ideas for potential activities for them to do at Nationals or on the show as a prize to the subs.
