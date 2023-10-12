Deep Look: Post-Regionals Club Mailbag, New Olympic Sports

More Deep Look Mailbag ahead of the Club Championships!

Charlie & Keith touch on how the new slate of sports for the Los Angeles Olympics compare to ultimate before cracking open the mailbag. Topics range from darkhorse title contenders to best top select teams.

Deep Look: Post-Regionals Club Mailbag, New Olympic Sports

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Out the Back, after losing to the subscribers in the Regionals Picks contest, Charlie & Keith discuss ideas for potential activities for them to do at Nationals or on the show as a prize to the subs.