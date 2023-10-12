Deep Look: Post-Regionals Club Mailbag, New Olympic Sports

More Deep Look Mailbag ahead of the Club Championships!

October 12, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie & Keith touch on how the new slate of sports for the Los Angeles Olympics compare to ultimate before cracking open the mailbag. Topics range from darkhorse title contenders to best top select teams.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Out the Back, after losing to the subscribers in the Regionals Picks contest, Charlie & Keith discuss ideas for potential activities for them to do at Nationals or on the show as a prize to the subs.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

