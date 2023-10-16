Deep Look: Live Club Nationals Preview

The 2023 Club Championships start this week!

October 16, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith went live in the Discord to preview the upcoming Club Championships!

Make sure to check out the One More Year Kickstarter!

In this week’s Out the Back, Be on the lookout for subscribers only podcasts throughout the tournament!

