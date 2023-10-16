Deep Look: Live Club Nationals Preview

The 2023 Club Championships start this week!

Charlie and Keith went live in the Discord to preview the upcoming Club Championships!

Make sure to check out the One More Year Kickstarter!

Deep Look: Live Club Nationals Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Out the Back, Be on the lookout for subscribers only podcasts throughout the tournament!