Huckin’ Eh: WBUC Recap

Canadians at the beach!
November 9, 2023 by Theo Wan and Kelsey Hayden in Podcast with 0 comments
Guess who’s back? Everyone’s favorite East Coast host is back. Kelsey Hayden and Theo break down all you need to know about the recent World Championships of Beach Ultimate that took place last week! How did Canada do? Tune in to find out!
