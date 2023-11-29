USA U20 Tryouts: Top West 2023 Tryout Performers

Picks for who from the West tryout could make the National Team.

November 29, 2023 by in Recap with 0 comments
Chloe Hakimi catches the gold-medal winning goal at WJUC 2022. Photo: Kevin Leclaire -- UltiPhotos.com
Chloe Hakimi catches the gold-medal winning goal at WJUC 2022. Photo: Kevin Leclaire — UltiPhotos.com

While the tryout as a whole was fascinating, the most fun part is seeing the young stars blossom, become familiar with new names, and prognosticating the rosters. I only saw about half of the tryout pool, so I will have to skip over the eastern players. If we assume they’ll take 72 players, that gives us a group of 36 — 18 FMP and 18 MMP — to use to take our western cohort.

Keep in mind, this is strictly an opinion piece and it has no influence or significance on the coaching staff or the final decisions of who makes the team. I know that this list will not be anywhere close to perfect. There were 100 players at the tryout that I had to watch and evaluate so there are certainly some gaps and biases that will be present in my selections. The coaching staff has additional resources and information to evaluate that certainly could lead to different conclusions. It’s a talented group — it is pretty hard to go wrong. That being said, here are my predictions:

USA U20 Tryouts: Top West 2023 Tryout Performers is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Jake Thorne
    Jake Thorne

    Jake Thorne is a staff writer for Ultiworld with a focus on the college division. He is a graduate of Cal Poly SLO, where he played for four years. He now lives and works full-time in tech sales for a fintech company in San Francisco.

TAGGED: ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "USA U20 Tryouts: Top West 2023 Tryout Performers"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • [Bonus] Volta vs. D-CRASH (Mixed Prequarterfinal)
    Video for all-access subscribers
  • Hammers vs. TT (Mixed Prequarterfinal) – Spanish
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Hammers vs. TT (Mixed Prequarterfinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Bamboo vs. Soul Lyons (Women’s Quarterfinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now