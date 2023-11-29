USA U20 Tryouts: Top West 2023 Tryout Performers

Picks for who from the West tryout could make the National Team.

While the tryout as a whole was fascinating, the most fun part is seeing the young stars blossom, become familiar with new names, and prognosticating the rosters. I only saw about half of the tryout pool, so I will have to skip over the eastern players. If we assume they’ll take 72 players, that gives us a group of 36 — 18 FMP and 18 MMP — to use to take our western cohort.

Keep in mind, this is strictly an opinion piece and it has no influence or significance on the coaching staff or the final decisions of who makes the team. I know that this list will not be anywhere close to perfect. There were 100 players at the tryout that I had to watch and evaluate so there are certainly some gaps and biases that will be present in my selections. The coaching staff has additional resources and information to evaluate that certainly could lead to different conclusions. It’s a talented group — it is pretty hard to go wrong. That being said, here are my predictions: