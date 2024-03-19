US National Team Rosters Announced for WUC 2024

The teams that will represent the United States at this year's World Ultimate Championships.

March 19, 2024 by in News with 0 comments
Claire Trope and Sarah Meckstroth celebrate during semifinals of the 2022 World Games. Photo: Kevin Leclaire – UltiPhotos.com

On Tuesday, USA Ultimate released the three rosters for the USA National Teams that will compete at the 2024 World Ultimate Championships this summer in Gold Coast, Australia. With the US adding a mixed division team for the first time, 72 players — three rosters of 24 players each — were selected from the 100 female-matching and 100 male-matching players that received tryout invites. For more on tryouts, check out our coverage of West tryout, East tryout, and the perspectives from the players.

Of the players selected, New York and Raleigh lead the way, with 10 athletes each, including eight from New York PoNY, while both Raleigh Phoenix and Raleigh Ring of Fire are sending five. San Francisco and Washington DC each had nine members of their communities selected, while Denver had eight. Boston (6), Portland (4), Seattle (4), Philadelphia (3), and San Diego (3) are the other communities with multiple players selected.

Coaches

Mixed Division: Head Coach John Groess, Assistant Coaches Gwen Ambler and Isaiah Bryant
Women’s Division: Head Coach Nancy Sun, Assistant Coaches Rohre Titcomb and Andy Lovseth
Open Division: Head Coach Ben Van Heuvelen, Assistant Coaches Dylan Tunnell and Cody Mills

Here are the 72 players selected to the three US National teams.

MIXED DIVISION

NameTeam
Noah BackerBoston DiG
Calvin BrownSan Francisco Revolver
Marques BrownleeNew York PoNY
Ben DameronRaleigh Ring of Fire
Dylan DeClerckMinneapolis Drag’n Thrust
Khalif El-SalaamSeattle Mixtape
Dena ElimelechSan Francisco Fury
Carolyn FinneySan Francisco Fury
Harper GarveyNew York PoNY
Jack HatchettSalem Rhino Slam
Kaela HeltonSan Diego Flipside
Brett HulsmeyerAtlanta Chain Lightning
Henry IngPhiladelphia AMP
Lindsay McKennaPhiladelphia AMP
Jade McLaughlinFort Collins shame.
Kristen PojunisSan Diego Flipside
Erin ReaBoston Slow
Mary RippeRaleigh Phoenix
Julia SherwoodPortland Schwa
Amber SinicropeBoston Slow
Eric TaylorRaleigh Ring of Fire
Anna ThompsonSan Francisco Fury
Jasper TomWashington Truck Stop
Kaitlyn WeaverSan Diego Flipside

WOMEN’S DIVISION

NameTeam
Alex BarnettRaleigh Phoenix
Claire ChastainDenver Molly Brown
Abby ChengNew York XIST
Dawn CultonRaleigh Phoenix
Ronnie EderDenver Molly Brown
Kami GroomWashington Scandal
Shayla HarrisSan Francisco Fury
Abby HeckoNew York BENT
Sadie JezierskiSeattle Mixtape
Sharon LinSan Francisco Fury
Rachel MastCleveland Crocs
Sarah MeckstrothRaleigh Phoenix
Kendra MillerDenver Molly Brown
Raha MozaffariPhiladelphia AMP
Anna NazarovSan Francisco Fury
Alyssa PerezDenver Molly Brown
Lisa PitcaithleyDenver Molly Brown
Sam RodenbergSeattle BFG
Claudia TajimaPortland Schwa
Qxhna TitcombRaleigh Phoenix
Caroline TornquistBoston Brute Squad
Claire TropWashington Scandal
Julianna WerffeliSan Francisco Fury
Angela ZhuBoston Brute Squad

OPEN DIVISION

NameTeam
Christian BoxleyWashington Truck Stop
Nathan ChampouxMichigan Hybrid
Antoine DavisNew York PoNY
Trent DillonSeattle Sockeye
Thomas EdmondsWashington Truck Stop
Quinn FinerDenver Johnny Bravo
Nate GoffChicago Machine
Matt Gouchoe-HanasRaleigh Ring of Fire
Raphy HayesSalem Rhino Slam
Malcolm HechtBoston DiG
Troy HollandWashington Truck Stop
Michael IngSan Francisco Revolver
Ben JagtNew York PoNY
Anders JuengstRaleigh Ring of Fire
Elijah KernsSan Francisco Revolver
Chris KocherNew York PoNY
Jonny MalksWashington Truck Stop
Rowan McDonnellWashington Truck Stop
AJ MerrimanWashington Truck Stop
Jibran MieserNew York PoNY
Jonathan NethercuttDenver Johnny Bravo
John RandolphNew York PoNY
Cameron WarinerNew York PoNY
Solomon YanuckRaleigh Ring of Fire
