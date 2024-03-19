US National Team Rosters Announced for WUC 2024

The teams that will represent the United States at this year's World Ultimate Championships.

On Tuesday, USA Ultimate released the three rosters for the USA National Teams that will compete at the 2024 World Ultimate Championships this summer in Gold Coast, Australia. With the US adding a mixed division team for the first time, 72 players — three rosters of 24 players each — were selected from the 100 female-matching and 100 male-matching players that received tryout invites. For more on tryouts, check out our coverage of West tryout, East tryout, and the perspectives from the players.

Of the players selected, New York and Raleigh lead the way, with 10 athletes each, including eight from New York PoNY, while both Raleigh Phoenix and Raleigh Ring of Fire are sending five. San Francisco and Washington DC each had nine members of their communities selected, while Denver had eight. Boston (6), Portland (4), Seattle (4), Philadelphia (3), and San Diego (3) are the other communities with multiple players selected.

Coaches

Mixed Division: Head Coach John Groess, Assistant Coaches Gwen Ambler and Isaiah Bryant

Women’s Division: Head Coach Nancy Sun, Assistant Coaches Rohre Titcomb and Andy Lovseth

Open Division: Head Coach Ben Van Heuvelen, Assistant Coaches Dylan Tunnell and Cody Mills

Here are the 72 players selected to the three US National teams.

MIXED DIVISION

Name Team Noah Backer Boston DiG Calvin Brown San Francisco Revolver Marques Brownlee New York PoNY Ben Dameron Raleigh Ring of Fire Dylan DeClerck Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust Khalif El-Salaam Seattle Mixtape Dena Elimelech San Francisco Fury Carolyn Finney San Francisco Fury Harper Garvey New York PoNY Jack Hatchett Salem Rhino Slam Kaela Helton San Diego Flipside Brett Hulsmeyer Atlanta Chain Lightning Henry Ing Philadelphia AMP Lindsay McKenna Philadelphia AMP Jade McLaughlin Fort Collins shame. Kristen Pojunis San Diego Flipside Erin Rea Boston Slow Mary Rippe Raleigh Phoenix Julia Sherwood Portland Schwa Amber Sinicrope Boston Slow Eric Taylor Raleigh Ring of Fire Anna Thompson San Francisco Fury Jasper Tom Washington Truck Stop Kaitlyn Weaver San Diego Flipside

WOMEN’S DIVISION

Name Team Alex Barnett Raleigh Phoenix Claire Chastain Denver Molly Brown Abby Cheng New York XIST Dawn Culton Raleigh Phoenix Ronnie Eder Denver Molly Brown Kami Groom Washington Scandal Shayla Harris San Francisco Fury Abby Hecko New York BENT Sadie Jezierski Seattle Mixtape Sharon Lin San Francisco Fury Rachel Mast Cleveland Crocs Sarah Meckstroth Raleigh Phoenix Kendra Miller Denver Molly Brown Raha Mozaffari Philadelphia AMP Anna Nazarov San Francisco Fury Alyssa Perez Denver Molly Brown Lisa Pitcaithley Denver Molly Brown Sam Rodenberg Seattle BFG Claudia Tajima Portland Schwa Qxhna Titcomb Raleigh Phoenix Caroline Tornquist Boston Brute Squad Claire Trop Washington Scandal Julianna Werffeli San Francisco Fury Angela Zhu Boston Brute Squad

OPEN DIVISION