Buzzer Beater: UFA Super Series Breakdown

The UFA will show eight free games on YouTube this season

Tryouts are still underway in UFA cities across the continent as players are getting used to the new frisbee and teams are gearing up for the new season. We already knew every game would be available to watch on watchUFA.tv1 this season, and some would be free on YouTube. Earlier this week the UFA announced the Super Series schedule of free games:

Week Date Teams Week 1 April 27 DC @ Salt Lake Week 2 May 4 New York @ Atlanta Week 5 May 24 Minnesota @ Madison Week 6 May 31 Atlanta @ Colorado Week 8 June 15 Colorado @ Minnesota Week 10 June 29 Salt Lake @ New York Week 11 July 6 Indianapolis @ Colorado Week 12 July 12 New York @ Minnesota

It’s no surprise the two-time defending champions, New York, are among the most frequently featured teams with three showcase games. Recent Championship Weekend attendees Colorado and Minnesota also have three each, including one against each other in a rematch of Minnesota’s trip to Colorado last season. Salt Lake, the host of this year’s Championship Weekend, has just two games, but both will be appointment television. The Shred face off against New York in a rematch of last season’s title game and host DC to open the season in a game most viewers will agree will set up the winner as New York’s primary challenger for the season. Here’s a full breakdown of team appearances in the Super Series:

Team Appearances New York 3 Colorado 3 Minnesota 3 Salt Lake 2 Atlanta 2 DC 1 Madison 1 Indianapolis 1

Atlanta is the lone representative from the South Division, and will have two tough games: Colorado and New York. The Hustle have nearly made Championship Weekend three seasons in a row, but lost in the playoffs each time. Getting this kind of cross-division experience during the regular season may help the Hustle perform when it matters most. Staying in the South, it’s bit surprising to see neither the Carolina Flyers nor the Austin Sol featured. The 2021 champion Flyers suffered from inconsistent rosters last season and never got their level of play up to their typical standard. Austin, who upset Carolina and Atlanta to earn their way to Championship Weekend last season, is not featured either, despite their star power, compelling play, and upward trajectory. The games between these two will make for great television, but you’ll need to subscribe to watch them.

Likewise, it’s strange to see DC with just one featured game. The Breeze have been among the best teams in the league for the past three seasons, but have yet to beat the Empire in the playoffs, and as such have not made Championship Weekend. It’s possible the league is saving its DC-New York matches for an inevitable playoff showdown and a potential bonus stream rather than showcasing their games during the regular season. But again, you’ll certainly want to tune in to watch then with a watchUFA.tv subscription.

While neutral fans may be disappointed to see Madison and Indianapolis at the expense of another Breeze game or the Flyers, both teams are worthy of the spotlight. Indianapolis is now a consistent playoff contender and is one of just two teams remaining from the original 2012 season.2 Despite waning talent in recent seasons, Madison is always good for a tough home game, and they’ve played Minnesota tight over the past few seasons. Remember their 2021 Week One classic? Also, the game is played over the same weekend as D-I Nationals when many ultimate players and fans will already be in Madison. The league always likes showing off full crowds, and this one might be the biggest of the season.

As stadium situations are still getting sorted out, the full schedule is not yet out, but these games are a nice teaser for what’s ahead.