Deep Look: PUL Schedule, First Major College Events

Carolina Kickoff, Santa Barbara Invite, Florida Warm Up and more!

February 1, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith give their first impressions of the Premier Ultimate League schedule. Then they are joined by Jake Thorne to talk about Santa Barbara Invite. Plus coverage of Carolina Kickoff and Florida Warm Up!

In this week’s subscriber-only bonus segment, Charlie talks with Keith about his experience joining the board of his local disc org.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

