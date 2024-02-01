Carolina Kickoff, Santa Barbara Invite, Florida Warm Up and more!
February 1, 2024 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith give their first impressions of the Premier Ultimate League schedule. Then they are joined by Jake Thorne to talk about Santa Barbara Invite. Plus coverage of Carolina Kickoff and Florida Warm Up!
Deep Look: PUL Schedule, First Major College Events
In this week’s subscriber-only bonus segment, Charlie talks with Keith about his experience joining the board of his local disc org.
