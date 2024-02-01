PUL Releases 2024 Schedule

Some significant changes in the competition structure, too.

Ahead of its fourth full season, the Premier Ultimate League has announced its 2024 schedule. As has been the case the last two seasons, the PUL will have a 10-week regular season with the first round of action starting the weekend of April 6-7 and the regular season concluding the weekend of June 8-9.

While the lineup of teams is nearly identical from a year ago, with only the Columbus Pride not playing this season, the arrangement of the league’s divisions is notably different than in 2023. Instead of the three-division format the PUL has used the past two seasons, the eleven teams will be split into two divisions: North and South.

Starting with the five-team South Division, the reigning champs Raleigh Radiance lead the way, joined by Atlanta Soul, Austin Torch, DC Shadow, and Nashville Nightshade. That leaves 2023 Championship Weekend attendees Minnesota Strike and New York Gridlock to head up the six-team North Division, with Indy Red, the Milwaukee Monarchs, Philadelphia Surge, and Portland Rising rounding out the crew.

Each team will play six games for a total of 33 regular season games, with every team playing each of their divisional opponents at least once along with at least one cross-division game. At the end of the regular season, the top two teams from each division will advance to a yet-to-be-formally-announced Championship Weekend.

Some notable schedule highlights: