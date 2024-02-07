Double Overtime: PUL Schedule Is Out!

PUL schedule rundown time!

February 7, 2024

Jenna and Sascha review the 2024 PUL schedule and discuss the WUL Megafan jersey fundraiser.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

Double Overtime: PUL Schedule Is Out!

