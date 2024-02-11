D-III Grand Prix 2024: Centering Pass Day Two (Women’s Div.)

Early season results unveil lasting matchups

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Welcome to Centering Pass, Ultiworld’s articles covering tournament news and event stories you need to know.

The D-III Grand Prix showcased seven teams, five of whom are currently ranked in our Top 25. Taking the trophy up north is #6 Whitman, who was initially seeded third at the beginning of the tournament. The round-robin setup gave teams a taste of what’s yet to come in the following months. Some results are more shocking than others, but the biggest takeaways from this weekend are to never underestimate a strong team early in the season and never get too comfortable at the top.

Competition Schedule and Results

ProSEED with Caution

Everyone loves an underdog story, and Whitman delivered one this weekend. The last time you might have seen the Sweets was back in May in their prequarter game against #7 Colorado College which ended their Nationals run, 14-9. This year, they’re back with a vengeance and had the chance to redeem themselves during the first round on Saturday.1 Playing the team that ended their 2023 Nationals dream, the Sweets took a lead midway through the game and never looked back, reeling in a 13-6 win.

Pretty surprisingly, the rest of day one was a breeze for Whitman, never letting any team score more than six points. They finally experienced a loss on Day Two, against #3 Carleton Eclipse. Many viewers may have been expecting to see a repeat of #2 Portland UPRoar against Carleton in the first place rematch, but Whitman’s hard work on Day One, coupled with Carleton’s losses, proved to be enough to buffer any loss on Day Two. If you were yearning for a Portland vs Carleton rematch, you’ll have to wait a little longer.