Double Overtime: PUL Rosters Out Now!

PSP and PUL roster breakdown!

February 21, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Jenna and Sascha breakdown the PUL rosters ahead of the 2024 season and talk about the PSP and what it does for the league.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

