Deep Look LIVE: WUC US National Team Tryouts

USA WUC rosters are coming soon!

March 11, 2024

Charlie and Keith are joined by Jake Thorne and Edward Stephens to discuss the US National team tryouts for the World Ultimate Championships. Who impressed and who fell flat? Tune in LIVE on Youtube March 12th at 12PM Eastern!

Deep Look is sponsored by Sunset Lake CBD. Use coupon code “deeplook” for 20% off your order.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, where Charlie and Keith will discuss their locks, likelies, bubbles, and dark horses to make the US National Teams. Starting directly after the show!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

