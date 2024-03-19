Deep Look LIVE: Northwest Challenge Recap, WUL Preview, Small Ball

The streak ends!

March 19, 2024

Charlie and Keith discuss the shocking upset at Northwest challenge, preview the WUL 2024 opener, and then take on some small ball. Tune in LIVE on Youtube March 19th at 12PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: Northwest Challenge Recap, WUL Preview, Small Ball

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

