Deep Look LIVE: Northwest Challenge Recap, WUL Preview, Small Ball

The streak ends!

Charlie and Keith discuss the shocking upset at Northwest challenge, preview the WUL 2024 opener, and then take on some small ball. Tune in LIVE on Youtube March 19th at 12PM Eastern!

Deep Look is sponsored by Sunset Lake CBD.

