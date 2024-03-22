Double Overtime: And Thus It Begins…

WUL 2024 season begins this weekend!

March 22, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

The WUL season kicks off this weekend! Jenna and Sascha go over the WUC rosters, some PUL news and give the season preview for the WUL.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

  Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

  Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

