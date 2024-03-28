WUL week one brought tight matchups!
Jenna and Sascha break down all of the action from Week One in the Western Ultimate League as the league gets its 2024 season going with three back-and-forth battles.
Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.
Double Overtime: WUL Week One!
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
-
Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.
Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.
TAGGED: Premier Ultimate League (PUL), Western Ultimate League (WUL), Colorado Alpenglow, Double Overtime, Premier Ultimate League, PUL, PUL 2024, VC Ultimate, Western Ultimate League 2024, WUC 2024, WUL
TEAMS: Arizona Sidewinders, San Diego Super Bloom, San Francisco Falcons, Seattle Tempest, Utah Wild