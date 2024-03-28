Double Overtime: WUL Week One!

WUL week one brought tight matchups!

March 28, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Jenna and Sascha break down all of the action from Week One in the Western Ultimate League as the league gets its 2024 season going with three back-and-forth battles.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

