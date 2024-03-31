Easterns 2024: Day One All-Class Lines (Men’s Div.)

Rookies, sixth years, and impressive players in between highlighted pool play at Easterns.

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

With so much action going on in just a single day, it’s tough to keep track of everything happening and sometimes a play here or there slips between the cracks. With our eyes and ears on the ground, we wanted to highlight a starting line of players with varying experience who helped lead their teams during Saturday’s pool play before those efforts get forgotten with the hype of the bracket building and the crush of the bid bubble capturing a lot of online attention.

Seniors and Up

Kenni Taylor (Alabama-Huntsville)

The do-everything center of the UAH offense, Taylor has nothing left to prove. Whether dinking and dunking in the backfield, launching skyballs to his talented receivers, coming down with hucks himself, or clamping down on defense, Taylor has a wide ranging skillset that covers the immense responsibility he takes on for an ascending UAH team. His calm demeanor keeps the team level whether beating lower-ranked opponents or going toe-to-toe with the likes of Cal Poly SLO and Brown.

Jacques Nissen (Brown)

For a team that finished at the top of their pool, Easterns is shaping up as a trying tournament for BMo. Aside from a beatdown of UNC Charlotte, BMo played close games with Penn State, SLO, and UAH. At the center of everything they do was Nissen. Steering the offense through wind and zone defenses and knocking down towering shots in Brown’s zone set, Nissen’s elite play helped Brown through a difficult pool and will be vital in their quarterfinal against UMass on Sunday.