Better Box Score Metrics: WUL Week 2 EDGE

Kaela Helton, Han Chen, and Kat Songer all starred.

Over the past four WUL weekends in which Kaela Helton has played going back to last season, she has merely finished second, fifth, fourth, and third on the weekly EDGE leaderboard. So it’s nice to see her break out of this massive slump by leading San Diego to a hard-fought win over Colorado with another best-of-the-week EDGE performance.

Han Chen actually posted the top offensive EDGE of the weekend, with a fabulous 541 yard/8 score/2 turn stat line in the Bay Area’s dismantling of Seattle, but Helton added a block that bumped her ahead of Chen in total EDGE. Table 1 shows the top line for Week 2 offensive performances: