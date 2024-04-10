Double Overtime: WUL Week 2 action! PUL getting started!

PUL 2024 begins!

April 10, 2024

Jenna and Sascha go over the happenings from week 2 of the WUL where the Southwest conference made a clean sweep of the Northwest. They also preview the first week of games as the PUL gets going this weekend.

NOTE: this episode was recorded before PUL week 1 games were played

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

Double Overtime: WUL Week 2 action! PUL getting started!

  Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

  Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

