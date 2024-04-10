Double Overtime: WUL Week 2 action! PUL getting started!

PUL 2024 begins!

Jenna and Sascha go over the happenings from week 2 of the WUL where the Southwest conference made a clean sweep of the Northwest. They also preview the first week of games as the PUL gets going this weekend.

NOTE: this episode was recorded before PUL week 1 games were played

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

Double Overtime: WUL Week 2 action! PUL getting started!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.